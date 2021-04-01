Everything about hummingbird parenting is remarkable, including the fact that the female incubates the eggs and feeds the young without any help from the male, tasks that keep her on the move for weeks. This female Anna’s Hummingbird has returned to feed her two half-grown young, but she doesn’t even bother to land on the edge of the nest—it’s just as easy for her to hover while she delivers a slurry of flower nectar and tiny insects. While this shot makes the photographer look close to the nest, they were actually about 10 feet away, which should be the bare minimum in this situation.





Common Gallinules

Photo: Douglas DeFelice/Audubon Photography Awards

Although it belongs to a completely different family, the Common Gallinule may look like a duck as it swims on marshy lakes and ponds. As with ducks, baby gallinules hatch out of the egg already covered with down, and they can soon leave the nest. One notable difference: While newly hatched ducklings have an instinct to find their own food, baby gallinules like the one in this photo are fed by their parents. They gradually learn to forage for themselves, but for the first few weeks they rely on their parents for most of their food.



Great Egrets Photo: Lorraine Minns/Audubon Photography Awards

In an awkward adolescent stage, still far from the elegant proportions of adults, these young Great Egrets wait in the nest for their parents to return and feed them. Great Egret chicks may climb around in branches outside the nest after about three weeks—especially when they need room to practice flapping their wings—but they won’t be competent fliers until about seven weeks of age.



Sandhill Cranes and Canada Goose

In 2019, birders at a Michigan park discovered a very unusual family of Sandhill Cranes. The adults were tending two small baby birds: one crane colt (as expected) and one Canada Goose gosling. No one was certain whether a goose had laid an egg in a crane nest, or whether the gosling hatched nearby and wandered over to join the cranes. Regardless, the cranes seemed to accept the gosling into the family. Baby Canada Geese can feed themselves from the start, while Sandhill Cranes feed their offspring at first; but even if the young goose was confused, it was able to adapt to the situation. In the first photo above, the fuzzy yellow gosling and the fuzzy reddish brown crane colt follow one of the adult cranes across a street. In the second photo, the young crane and the young goose, now about six weeks old, rest together in a weedy patch in the park.



Purple Gallinules Photo: Shirley Donald/Audubon Photography Awards Among the most colorful of water birds, Purple Gallinules are widespread in tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, from the southeastern United States to northern Argentina. This adult and its gangly youngster were photographed at a small wetland on the island of Aruba. Young Purple Gallinules have a long childhood, being fed by the adults part of the time for up to 10 weeks. Even after they are self-sufficient, they may remain on their parents’ territory for months.